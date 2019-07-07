Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Gorosh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Jeffrey Gorosh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Jeffrey Gorosh Obituary
Dr. Jeffrey Gorosh

Southfield - Dr. Jeffrey Gorosh of Southfield died early on the morning of July 4th, 2019. He was 63 years old. Jeffrey was the beloved father of Sean and Hannah Gorosh and Katie and Chase Landry as well as grandson Brody. He was predeceased by his parents Norma and Larry Gorosh and grandparents Julius and Anna Spielberg and Clara and Alexander Gorosh. Jeffrey was a man of many interests, and he pursued each of them with great passion. His love of music ranged from the Big Band era to Alison Krause and he was, by all accounts, a major Parrot Head (Jimmy Buffett fan). He was a serious collector of many things including baseball cards, sports memorabilia, animation art, and movie posters. He had a particular love of Grace Kelly, which is odd considering Jeff was born in the year she gave up her acting career. Jeffrey was extremely proud of his entire family who will all miss him very much. They include his sons Sean (fiancé Nina along with daughter Peyton) and Chase as well as his daughters Hannah and Katie and grandson Brody. Jeff is also survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law Alan and Rhona, Neil and Marla, Bruce and Tammy, and Richard. SERVICES 1:00 SUNDAY AFTERNOON JULY 7 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. INTERMENT AT MACHPELAH CEMETERY. www.irakaufman.com

logo


logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now