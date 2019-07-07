|
Dr. Jeffrey Gorosh
Southfield - Dr. Jeffrey Gorosh of Southfield died early on the morning of July 4th, 2019. He was 63 years old. Jeffrey was the beloved father of Sean and Hannah Gorosh and Katie and Chase Landry as well as grandson Brody. He was predeceased by his parents Norma and Larry Gorosh and grandparents Julius and Anna Spielberg and Clara and Alexander Gorosh. Jeffrey was a man of many interests, and he pursued each of them with great passion. His love of music ranged from the Big Band era to Alison Krause and he was, by all accounts, a major Parrot Head (Jimmy Buffett fan). He was a serious collector of many things including baseball cards, sports memorabilia, animation art, and movie posters. He had a particular love of Grace Kelly, which is odd considering Jeff was born in the year she gave up her acting career. Jeffrey was extremely proud of his entire family who will all miss him very much. They include his sons Sean (fiancé Nina along with daughter Peyton) and Chase as well as his daughters Hannah and Katie and grandson Brody. Jeff is also survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law Alan and Rhona, Neil and Marla, Bruce and Tammy, and Richard. SERVICES 1:00 SUNDAY AFTERNOON JULY 7 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. INTERMENT AT MACHPELAH CEMETERY. www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 7, 2019