Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, Inc. - Mount Clemens
140 South Main Street
Mount Clemens, MI 48043
586-463-0098
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, Inc. - Mount Clemens
140 South Main Street
Mount Clemens, MI 48043
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, Inc. - Mount Clemens
140 South Main Street
Mount Clemens, MI 48043
Jeffrey Horner Obituary
Jeffrey Horner

Clay Twp. - Jeffrey Horner, age 54 of Clay Twp., Michigan died Thursday, September 12, 2019.

He was employed as a Civil Engineer for Project Control Engineering of Algonac.

Survived by wife Brenda, sons, Eric (Leanna) Horner, Drew (Kate) Horner, Weston (Heather) Horner, grandchildren, Avelynn, Timothy, and Vivianne, brothers, and many other extended family.

Visitation Monday, September 16, 2019 from 1-8 pm in the Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, 140 South Main, Mount Clemens, MI. Funeral services Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 1pm in the funeral home.

View full obituary and share memories with the family at www.vickfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 15, 2019
