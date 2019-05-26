Services
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
49150 Schoenherr Road
Shelby Township, MI 48315
586-532-8600
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
49150 Schoenherr Road
Shelby Township, MI 48315
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
49150 Schoenherr Road
Shelby Township, MI 48315
View Map
Service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
7:30 PM
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
49150 Schoenherr Road
Shelby Township, MI 48315
View Map
Lying in State
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Matthias Catholic Church
12509 19 Mile Rd. (W. Schoenherr Rd.)
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthias Catholic Church
12509 19 Mile Rd. (W. Schoenherr Rd.)
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Shelby Township - passed away suddenly at the age of 53, on May 22, 2019. Beloved son of George A. and Katherine H. (Perlin) Stumpf III. Loving brother of David (Laura) Stumpf. Proud and loving uncle of Caitlin and Nicholas Stumpf. Visitation Tuesday 2-9:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Rosary service and a 7:30 p.m. Scout service at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 49150 Schoenherr Rd., (N. of 22 Mile Rd.) Shelby Twp. Instate Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until a 10:00 a.m. funeral mass at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 12509 19 Mile Rd. (W. Schoenherr Rd.) Sterling Heights. Memorial donations may be made to the Great Lakes Council BSA or The Capuchins. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 26, 2019
