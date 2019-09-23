Services
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Park Place Banquet Hall
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Park Place Banquet Hall
Jeffrey Scott Gee


1967 - 2019
Jeffrey Scott Gee Obituary
Jeffrey Scott Gee

- - Jeffrey Scott Gee passed away September 19, 2019 at the age of 51. Beloved husband of Karen.

Loving father of Lauren and Nicholas. Dear son of Patricia (nee Foley) and Larry Gee. Brother of Derek (Ann) and Bryan (Kelly). Uncle of Christina, Clayton, Collier, Katie and Jessica. Son in law of Gil and Haddy Gardocki. Brother in law of Debbie.

Visitation will be from 1-8pm on Thursday September 26 at the Dearborn chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home. A 10am funeral service will be held at Park Place Banquet Hall on Friday, September 27. Gathering will begin at 9:30am at Park Place.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 23, 2019
