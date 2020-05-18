Resources
Detroit - Jeffrey William Preskin, age 53, passed away at his home on Thursday, May 14, 2020 after a long illness. An avid bowler with a passion for biking on his Harley, he was the dear son of Kathryn Doumanian and William Preskin, and stepfather Ruben Doumanian. Loving father to Jessica (Steve) and Jeremy and adoring grandfather to Jacob, Delilah, and Gracie. Beloved brother to Billy (Michelle), Karen, and Scott (Renae), and step-siblings Darla (Keith), Mike, Linda, and Phil (Amanda). He adored his nieces Nicole, Natalie, and Julia. He was much loved by many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins and other extended family. He will be missed by many friends as well. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to the Lupus Foundation of America.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 18 to May 19, 2020
