|
|
Jene Paonessa
- - Paonessa, Jene (nee Pugliese) August 28, 2019. Age 97. Loving wife of the late Thomas. Cherished mother of Janice (Pete) Piazza, Kathleen (John) Roth, Tom (Kathy), Joe (Debra) and (the late Gail). Proud grandmother of 8 and great grandmother of 10. Dear sister of Andrew (the late JoAnne) Pugliese, Sara (the late Paul) Tripodi, the late Sam (the late Jean) Pugliese. Sister in law of the late Connie (the late Louis) Raona, Pauline (the late Fred) Drouillard.
Visitation at the Sterling Heights Chapel of Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home, 13650 E. 15 Mile Rd. Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM with Prayers at 7:00 PM. Funeral Mass, Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at St. Therese of Lisieux, 48115 Schoenherr Rd., Shelby Twp., MI 48315. Instate at 9:30 AM until time of Mass at 10:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Capuchins or the .
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 1, 2019