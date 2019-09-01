Services
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
(586) 977-7300
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Lying in State
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Therese of Lisieux
48115 Schoenherr Rd.
Shelby Twp, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jene Paonessa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jene Paonessa

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jene Paonessa Obituary
Jene Paonessa

- - Paonessa, Jene (nee Pugliese) August 28, 2019. Age 97. Loving wife of the late Thomas. Cherished mother of Janice (Pete) Piazza, Kathleen (John) Roth, Tom (Kathy), Joe (Debra) and (the late Gail). Proud grandmother of 8 and great grandmother of 10. Dear sister of Andrew (the late JoAnne) Pugliese, Sara (the late Paul) Tripodi, the late Sam (the late Jean) Pugliese. Sister in law of the late Connie (the late Louis) Raona, Pauline (the late Fred) Drouillard.

Visitation at the Sterling Heights Chapel of Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home, 13650 E. 15 Mile Rd. Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM with Prayers at 7:00 PM. Funeral Mass, Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at St. Therese of Lisieux, 48115 Schoenherr Rd., Shelby Twp., MI 48315. Instate at 9:30 AM until time of Mass at 10:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Capuchins or the .

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
Download Now