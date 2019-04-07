|
Jennie Carion
Grosse Pointe Farms - Carion, Johanna "Jennie" Age 91. March 28, 2019. Loving wife of the late Mickey. Beloved mother of Lisa (Randy) and Christopher (Michelle). Nana of Heather, CJ, Jennifer, Jackson and Katelyn. Visitation Wednesday 4-8 pm with 7 pm Scripture Service at the A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Macke Ave at Vernier Rd Grosse Pte. Woods. Instate Thursday from 9:30 am until Mass at 10:00 am at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 467 Fairford, Grosse Pte. Woods. Jennie was born in Detroit. She felt blessed to have been married for 60 years, been a mother and a grandmother. ahpeters.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 7, 2019