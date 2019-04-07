Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
(313) 884-5500
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
Lying in State
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church
467 Fairford
Grosse Pte., MI
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church
467 Fairford
Grosse Pte., MI
Grosse Pointe Farms - Carion, Johanna "Jennie" Age 91. March 28, 2019. Loving wife of the late Mickey. Beloved mother of Lisa (Randy) and Christopher (Michelle). Nana of Heather, CJ, Jennifer, Jackson and Katelyn. Visitation Wednesday 4-8 pm with 7 pm Scripture Service at the A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Macke Ave at Vernier Rd Grosse Pte. Woods. Instate Thursday from 9:30 am until Mass at 10:00 am at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 467 Fairford, Grosse Pte. Woods. Jennie was born in Detroit. She felt blessed to have been married for 60 years, been a mother and a grandmother. ahpeters.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 7, 2019
