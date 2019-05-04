Resources
Detroit - 29 April 2019 Jennie Lynn Zehnpfennig, RN passed surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Detroit on 13 December 1952 to Samuel and Mary Kay Arrington. She spent her life giving as a mother and Registered Nurse. She overcame tough times with strength and grace, including the loss of daughter Kristie at age 5. A proud Detroiter, she raised her boys to be tough, smart, and competent. She is survived by her 3 sons, their wives, and 7 grandchildren. She will be laid to rest at White Chapel Cemetery with Kristie.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 4, 2019
