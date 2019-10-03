Services
O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
(248) 348-1800
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
Service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
Lying in State
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Church
24505 Meadowbrook
Liturgy
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Family Church
24505 Meadowbrook
Jennie (Celmer) Meier

Jennie (Celmer) Meier Obituary
Jennie Meier (Celmer)

- - Jennie Meier (Celmer) age 91, September 30, 2019.

Beloved wife of Lawrence for 68 years. Dear mother of Ann (Albert) Thomas, Larry (Mary Kay), Mary (Gary) Pullins, David (Peggy DeBeliso) and Thomas (Karen). Proud grandmother of 9 and great grandmother of 7. Sister of Rose Gladkowski and Irene Celmer.

Visitation at the O'Brien Sullivan Funeral Home 41555 Grand River Novi Thursday 3-8pm with a Scripture Service at 7:00pm. In state at Holy Family Church 24505 Meadowbrook Friday 10:00 am until the funeral Liturgy at 10:30am

Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

Donations in memory of Jennie can be made to the Capuchins or Angela Hospice.

On line sympathy message at www.obriensullivanfueralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Oct. 3, 2019
