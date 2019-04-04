|
Jennifer J. Langan
Northville - Jennifer J. Langan (nee Valvona) age 45, of Northville, passed away peacefully with her family and friends by her side on Friday, March 29, 2019. She was born on August 25, 1973 in Royal Oak, Michigan; daughter of Vince and Joan (nee Sullivan) Valvona. Jenn was united in marriage to Bob Langan on May 5, 2001; lovingly devoted to each other for over 17 years.
Jenn was a 1991 graduate of Mercy High School and a 1995 graduate of Michigan State University. Being a founding board member of Main Street League, a board member of CFCU, and an active member of OLV PTO showed Jenn's dedication to her community. Her passion was working out, pilates and staying fit. In 2016 this passion led to opening Warehouse Pilates in Northville. Jenn had a wonderful sense of humor with an infectious laugh and an enormous toothy smile. She loved to travel. Her honeymoon to Europe, going to Rome, and her yearly trips to Destin, Florida were among her favorites. Jenn also loved going to Disney World.
The most important aspect of Jenn's life was her family. She was devoted to her family and always put her family first. Jenn was a very organized mom who made sure all three of her children were equally supported whether it was baseball for her sons or pom for her daughter. She was an amazing wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend.
Jenn is survived by her husband Bob; her children, Joanie, Trey, and Nick; her father Vince (Janet Pearce) Valvona; her brother Michael Valvona; her sister Christine "Tina" Stonisch; her in-laws, Marilyn (Walt) Wick and Bob (Yvonne) Langan; her brother and sisters in-law, Rev. Father Jeff Langan, Jamie (Kristine) Langan, Meghan Faulkner, Katie Langan, Ryan Langan, and Shannon Langan; and her nieces and nephews, Lukas, Gwen, Rudy, Cate, Charlie, Ethan, Maddie, Austin, Logan, Kaylee, Zoe, and Cooper. Also loved by many aunts, uncles, and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother Joan Valvona.
A memorial visitation will be held Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 2pm until 8pm with a Rosary at 7:30pm at Casterline Funeral Home, 122 West Dunlap, Northville. A funeral mass will be held Monday, April 8, 2019 at 10am at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 133 Orchard Drive, Northville. Jenn will be laid to rest at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Southfield.
In lieu of flowers, contributions would be appreciated to the Main Street League, PO Box 88, Northville, Michigan 48167.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 4, 2019