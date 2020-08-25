1/1
Jennifer Lynn "Jenn" Blonde
1969 - 2020
Jennifer "Jenn" Lynn Blonde

Washington Twp - Jennifer "Jenn" Lynn Blonde, a resident of Washington Twp. passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Beaumont Hospital in Troy, Michigan. The daughter of Rod and Shirley (Masters) Blonde, Jennifer was born on September 10, 1969. She was a graduate of Romeo High School class of 1987 and went on to attend the University of Michigan.

Jenn was passionate about spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed cooking and had a flare for Parisienne design. Jenn will always be remembered as a very giving and generous person.

Jenn is survived by her devoted "boo" Tim Summers of Washington Twp. Mother Shirley Blonde of Shelby Twp. Sister Barbara (Scott) Sendek of North Carolina. Tim Summers' son Charles Summers. Nephew Alex Sendek and Niece Savanah Sendek. Aunt Pat Blonde, Aunt Kathy (Burt) Berridge, Aunt Linda Jarvis, and Uncle John (Katie) Masters. Cousins: Kim (Tim) Markel, Steve Berridge, Mike (Analia) Jarvis, Andy (Nicole) Jarvis, Jacob Masters, Denis Blonde, Lisa (Paul) Ballinger, Renee Blonde, Ken Heiden, Diana Heiden, Jim Heiden, and John Roth Jr. She will be missed by her cousins: Carinne, Abby, Kayla, Alexis, McKenzie, Avery, and Haley.Jenn is preceded in death by her father Rod Blonde, brother Stephen Blonde,Uncle Fred Blonde, and Aunt Audrey Roth.

Funeral services will take place on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 1 PM with Father Festus officiating from St. John and Paul Catholic Church at the Henry M. Malburg Funeral Home with burial to follow at the Davis Cemetery in Ray Township, Michigan. Visitation will be on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 10-1 PM.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Henry M. Malburg Funeral Home
AUG
28
Funeral service
01:00 PM
St. John and Paul Catholic Church at the Henry M. Malburg Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Henry M. Malburg Funeral Home
11280 32 Mile Road
Romeo, MI 48065
(810) 752-2000
