Howell - Jennifer Michalak Reizen, 56, of Howell. Jen passed away on May 21, 2019, after a three month courageous battle with sepsis and organ failure at University of Michigan Hospital.
Jen was born in Manistee, Michigan and was a graduate of Manistee High School and an honors graduate of West Shore Community College. After moving downstate, she met and married Mark Reizen, the love of her life. They settled in Howell, bought an 1886 farm house, and spent over 20 years together restoring their residence to its former glory, with modern amenities.
Jen successfully fought multiple sclerosis for over 25 years and was actively involved in gardening, and a staunch animal rights activist. She will be remembered forever as a kind, compassionate, honest person who always put others before herself, and an adoring wife, step-mother and Grammy.
She leaves behind her husband, Mark, her step-children, Jason Reizen and Jennifer Matley, as well as her grandchildren, Molly and Cameron Matley. and her furry child, Zoey. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Griffin Matley, brother-in-law Bruce Reizen, and mother-in-law Leanor Reizen. She is also survived by her father-in-law, Maurice S. Reizen, M.D., sister and brother-in law, Howard and Nancy Serlin, nieces and nephews Daniel and Miry Serlin, David and Dana Serlin, and many great-nieces and nephews., her sister, Paula Kosiboski, and many cousins. Private Services were held. Arrangements by The Dorfman Chapel (248) 406-6000 or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 24, 2019