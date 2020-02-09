|
Jeremiah (Jerry) E. Farrell
- - Retired president of Chrysler Financial Corporation who played a defining role in the survival of Chrysler dealers during the company's historic turnaround under Lee Iacocca, died Friday, February 7th, after a brief illness. He was 82.
"If it wasn't for Chrysler Financial, I think most of the dealers would have gone out of business during that critical period," said Ken Meade, founder of The Meade Group of six auto dealerships. "Jerry Farrell's leadership was the life force that we needed at that time on the dealer level."
Mr. Farrell is survived by two of his five children, Katie (Farrell) Villamil and Peggy (Farrell) Behrmann, son-in-law Jim Behrmann, sister Alice (Farrell) LaChapelle, brother James Farrell and sisters in-law Patricia Farrell and Judy Farrell, along with grandchildren Mathew Villamil, Kevin Doyle Farrell, Morgan Miller, Joe and Colin Behrmann, great grandson Liam Villamil and daughter-in-law Anne Doyle. His wife, Joan Cregan Farrell, sons Michael J and Daniel Farrell, daughter Maura (Farrell) Miller and second wife, Lois Walts, preceded him in death.
Born August 11, 1937 in Kingston, New York, Mr. Farrell was an up-from-the-bootstraps Irish success story.
Following graduation from high school, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps, receiving an honorable discharge. He began his 36-year career in the automotive financial services business in Albany, New York with Associates Discount Corporation.
In 1967, he joined Chrysler Credit, serving in regional management positions and rising through the ranks to become vice president of field operations, responsible for all of Chrysler's regional and branch operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. At age 47, in April 1985, he was named president of Chrysler Financial Corporation, which provided wholesale, retail and lease financing for a major portion of Chrysler's new cars and trucks.
At the time of Mr. Farrell's retirement, Chrysler Corp. Chairman Robert Eaton told the news media, "The role of a strong and creative captive financial unit has become critical to success in the U.S. auto industry, and Jerry Farrell has played a key role in the growth and, more importantly, the stability of Chrysler Financial Corp. He can be very proud of his accomplishments and contributions to CFC."
Following his retirement, Mr. Farrell was frequently tapped as a consultant to the automotive industry. In 2007, he was one of several former high-powered Chrysler executives, along with former Chrysler COO Wolfgang Bernhard, design guru Tom Gale, who served as a shadow executive team advising Cerberus Capital Management LP during its purchase of the Chrysler group from DaimlerChrysler.
"Our father was a world traveler and a generous philanthropist who believed in hard work and second chances. He was a great Dad who was not only an inspiration to his children but to his wide circle of friends and colleagues who respected his advice and trusted his word," said his surviving daughters Katie (Farrell) Villamil and Peggy (Farrell) Behrmann.
Visitation will be Wednesday, February 12, 3-7 p.m. at the A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave (between 13 and 14 Mile Rds) Royal Oak, 248-549-0500.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, February 13 at 11 a.m. at St. Hugo Stone Chapel, 2215 Opdyke Rd, Bloomfield Hills. Visitation begins at 10:30 a.m.
Burial will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Southfield.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020