Services
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
View Map
Vigil
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
6:30 PM
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
View Map
Lying in State
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Our Saviour Polish National Catholic Church
610 N. Beech Daly
Dearborn Heights, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Saviour Polish National Catholic Church
610 N. Beech Daly
Dearborn Heights, MI
View Map
Jerome "Jerry" Cislo Obituary
Jerome 'Jerry' Cislo

Dearborn Heights - Jerome "Jerry" Cislo Age 87 September 20, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Anita Fay and the late Nancy. Loving father of Sharon (Donald Krcmarik) Cislo and Linda (Steve) Cislo-Jones. Cherished grandfather of Jessica (Dylan Box) Krcmarik and Michael Krcmarik. Visitation Tuesday 2 pm - 8pm with a 6:30 pm vigil service at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 N. Inkster Rd., Garden City. In state Wednesday 10 am until the 10:30 am Funeral Service at Our Saviour Polish National Catholic Church, 610 N. Beech Daly, Dearborn Heights. www.santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 22, 2019
