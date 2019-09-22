|
Jerome 'Jerry' Cislo
Dearborn Heights - Jerome "Jerry" Cislo Age 87 September 20, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Anita Fay and the late Nancy. Loving father of Sharon (Donald Krcmarik) Cislo and Linda (Steve) Cislo-Jones. Cherished grandfather of Jessica (Dylan Box) Krcmarik and Michael Krcmarik. Visitation Tuesday 2 pm - 8pm with a 6:30 pm vigil service at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 N. Inkster Rd., Garden City. In state Wednesday 10 am until the 10:30 am Funeral Service at Our Saviour Polish National Catholic Church, 610 N. Beech Daly, Dearborn Heights. www.santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 22, 2019