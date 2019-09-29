|
|
Jerome F. Janssens
Plymouth - September 1, 2019 age 85. Beloved husband of the late Virginia. Loving father of Linda (Phil) Winkler, Jerome H. (Susan) Janssens, and Patricia A. Ciccarelli. Proud grandpa of Nicholas Ciccarelli, Richard Janssens, Tamara (Kyle) Fedorka, Lindsey Winkler and great grandpa of Madison, Piper, and Lane. Dear friend of Linda Kates. Gathering of family and friends, Wednesday, October 2nd 9:30 AM until the 10:30 AM Funeral Mass at St. Bonaventure Monastery, 1820 Mt. Elliott Street, Detroit, MI 48207. Memorials may be made to the Fr. Solanus Guild, 1820 Mt. Elliott Street, Detroit, MI 48207. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 29, 2019