Services
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Bonaventure Monastery,
1820 Mt. Elliott Street
Detroit, MI
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Bonaventure Monastery,
1820 Mt. Elliott Street,
Detroit, MI
Jerome F. Janssens

Jerome F. Janssens Obituary
Jerome F. Janssens

Plymouth - September 1, 2019 age 85. Beloved husband of the late Virginia. Loving father of Linda (Phil) Winkler, Jerome H. (Susan) Janssens, and Patricia A. Ciccarelli. Proud grandpa of Nicholas Ciccarelli, Richard Janssens, Tamara (Kyle) Fedorka, Lindsey Winkler and great grandpa of Madison, Piper, and Lane. Dear friend of Linda Kates. Gathering of family and friends, Wednesday, October 2nd 9:30 AM until the 10:30 AM Funeral Mass at St. Bonaventure Monastery, 1820 Mt. Elliott Street, Detroit, MI 48207. Memorials may be made to the Fr. Solanus Guild, 1820 Mt. Elliott Street, Detroit, MI 48207. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 29, 2019
