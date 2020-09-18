Jerome Ochmanski
Westland - Ochmanski, Jerome (Jerry) S. age 81 of Westland, after a lengthy struggle with kidney disease passed away September 16th, worked for 30 years at GM. He leaves his wife Stephanie of 60 years. Father of James (Cyathia) Ochmanski, Victoria Mabrey and Richard (Tangie) Gary. He will also be remembered by his grandchildren; Mitchell Huzar, Princess Rose Gary, Joseph and Robert Ochmanski. Visitation Wednesday, September 23rd 2-8 PM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 980 N. Newburgh Road (between Ford Road and Cherry Hill) Westland. Rosary at 5 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to National Kidney Foundation
, 1169 Oak Valley Drive, Ann Arbor, MI 48108-9674. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com