1/1
Jerome Ochmanski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerome's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerome Ochmanski

Westland - Ochmanski, Jerome (Jerry) S. age 81 of Westland, after a lengthy struggle with kidney disease passed away September 16th, worked for 30 years at GM. He leaves his wife Stephanie of 60 years. Father of James (Cyathia) Ochmanski, Victoria Mabrey and Richard (Tangie) Gary. He will also be remembered by his grandchildren; Mitchell Huzar, Princess Rose Gary, Joseph and Robert Ochmanski. Visitation Wednesday, September 23rd 2-8 PM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 980 N. Newburgh Road (between Ford Road and Cherry Hill) Westland. Rosary at 5 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to National Kidney Foundation, 1169 Oak Valley Drive, Ann Arbor, MI 48108-9674. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home - Westland
980 N Newburg Rd
Westland, MI 48185
(734) 326-1300
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved