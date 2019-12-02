|
|
Jerome Stanley Stus
Detroit - Jerome Stanley Stus, 97, was born June 29, 1922 in Detroit, Michigan to Zofia and Thomas Stus. He passed away peacefully November 30, 2019 surrounded by family and his beloved wife of 72 years, Dolores. Loving father of Carol (Bud), Jerry (Bev), Jed (Aria), Debbie (Scott), Michael (the late Michelle), Kevin (Anne), Paul (Jaina), Laura (Jim). Dear grandfather of 15 and proud great grandfather of 10. He was preceded in death by his parents, 6 siblings and daughter Kathy.
The family will receive guests from 3-8pm, Wednesday, December 4th with a 7pm rosary at the Dearborn Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home.
An 11am Funeral mass will be Thursday, December 5th, at St. Kateri Church. Instate 10am.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019