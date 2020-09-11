Jerry Davis
Allen Park - Davis, Jerry. September 10, 2020. Age 83 of Allen Park. Beloved husband of the late Ernesteene. Loving father of Mark (Kimberly) Davis. Dearest grandfather of Sydney and Joseph Davis. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Glenn and Ruth Davis. Jerry will be deeply missed by family and friends. Visitation Wednesday, September 16, 2020, from 12-5 p.m. at the Taylor Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23750 Goddard Road. (313) 291-1800. In state Thursday 10:00 a.m. with a 11:00 a.m. funeral service to follow at Inter-City Baptist Church, 4700 Allen Road, Allen Park. Interment Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery. Donations may be made to The Henry Ford. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Jerry's guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com