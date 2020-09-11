1/1
Jerry Davis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry Davis

Allen Park - Davis, Jerry. September 10, 2020. Age 83 of Allen Park. Beloved husband of the late Ernesteene. Loving father of Mark (Kimberly) Davis. Dearest grandfather of Sydney and Joseph Davis. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Glenn and Ruth Davis. Jerry will be deeply missed by family and friends. Visitation Wednesday, September 16, 2020, from 12-5 p.m. at the Taylor Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23750 Goddard Road. (313) 291-1800. In state Thursday 10:00 a.m. with a 11:00 a.m. funeral service to follow at Inter-City Baptist Church, 4700 Allen Road, Allen Park. Interment Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery. Donations may be made to The Henry Ford. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Jerry's guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Voran Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
17
Lying in State
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Inter-City Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Inter-City Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Voran Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
23750 Goddard Road
Taylor, MI 48180
(313) 291-1800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved