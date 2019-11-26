|
Jerry Jackson
Jerry Jackson age 85, November 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Loretta for 59 years. Dear father of Jerry II, Julie (Mark) Zombo and Charise (Jeff) Davis. Loving grandfather of 8 and great grandfather of 1.Preceded in death by his siblings. Memorial Visitation Saturday, November 30 from 2-8pm and Sunday 11am until time of service 12 Noon at Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home, 13650 E. 15 Mile Rd., Sterling Heights. Share a memory at www.bcfhsterlingheights.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019