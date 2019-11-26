Services
Jerry Jackson age 85, November 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Loretta for 59 years. Dear father of Jerry II, Julie (Mark) Zombo and Charise (Jeff) Davis. Loving grandfather of 8 and great grandfather of 1.Preceded in death by his siblings. Memorial Visitation Saturday, November 30 from 2-8pm and Sunday 11am until time of service 12 Noon at Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home, 13650 E. 15 Mile Rd., Sterling Heights. Share a memory at www.bcfhsterlingheights.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019
