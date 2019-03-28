Services
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Homes
46401 W. Ann Arbor Rd
Plymouth, MI 48170
(734) 459-2250
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
1:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Homes
46401 W. Ann Arbor Rd
Plymouth, MI 48170
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Homes
46401 W. Ann Arbor Rd
Plymouth, MI 48170
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John Neumann Catholic Church
44800 Warren Road
Canton, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Neumann Catholic Church
44800 Warren Road
Canton, MI
View Map
Jerry Krupp

Plymouth - Age 86. Loving father of Alyssa Krissen, Jennifer (Gary Bellus) Krupp and Pamela (Lynn) Miller. Proud grandfather of Gregory Nissen and Carly (Mat) McGraw. Dear great grandfather of Avery McGraw. Jerry was a devout Catholic and was very proud of serving his country as a Sergeant in the United States Air Force. Visitation Thursday, March 28th 1:30 PM-8PM, with a Rosary at 7:00 PM at the Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Road West, Plymouth (btw Sheldon and Beck). Funeral Mass, Friday, March 29th 11:00AM, Mr. Krupp will lie in state beginning at 10:30AM, St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 44800 Warren Road, Canton. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to St. John Neumann Catholic Church Chapter of St. Vincent DePaul in care of the church. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 28, 2019
