Jerry Lee Brown
Hawthorne, FL - Jerry Lee Brown, 70, resident of Hawthorne, FL, died Saturday, May 30, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Brown was born in Dunlap, TN, on Sept. 9, 1949 to the late Harold and Gaynell Brown. He lived most of his life in Detroit, MI where he worked as a diesel mechanic. After his retirement in 2001, Mr. Brown moved to Hawthorne, FL. He enjoyed travel and fishing, and his pets, especially his dog Oscar.
He is survived by two daughters, Sara Jane (Scott) Fraser, of Piggott, AR, and Sherry Dayton, of Mt. Clemens, MI; three sons, Curtis (Carolyn) Brown, of Berkeley, CA, Craig Brown and Jason (Biancca) Brown, both of Sterling Heights, MI; a step daughter, Laurel Howard, of Saginaw, TX; two brothers, Bob (Linda) Brown and Harold Brown, Jr., both of Hawthorne; one sister, Patricia Shapiro, of Taylor, MI; Ten grandchildren also survive.
Mr. Brown has been interred in Cadillac Memorial Gardens, Clinton Township. Please visit his memorial page at: www.kaulfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 9 to Jun. 14, 2020.