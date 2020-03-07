Services
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
(248) 625-5231
For more information about
Jerry Tapscott
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Tapscott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Lee Tapscott

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Lee Tapscott Obituary
Jerry Lee Tapscott

Ortonville - Tapscott, Jerry Lee, of Ortonville; passed away March 2, 2020; age 79; preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Judith, sisters Carolyn and Helen and parents Claude and Mary Tapscott. Father of Victoria Marks; grandpa of Kaitlyn Marks, Chelsea Tapscott and Nikki Heichel; great grandpa of Konnor, Marlee, Layla, Hunter, Mila and Rowan. Also survived by his cat Dolly. Jerry retired as a truck driver with the Teamsters. He was employed with Bedrock Express. Funeral Service Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Friends may visit Tuesday 12 noon until time of the service. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -