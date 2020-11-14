Jerry Noonan
Utica - Noonan, Michael Jerome "Jerry." Age 79. November 13, 2020. Retired Utica Assistant Fire Chief. Beloved husband of Jacqueline K.(Sheehan), former Utica Mayor. Loving Father of Jerome E.(Brandi), Catherine A.(Gregory) Lelito, Melissa M.(Christopher) Rissman, Tracy M. (Bryan) Orlowski, and the late Christopher Michael (06/24/2014). Loving Grandfather of eleven. Dearest Brother of Margaret Verrier and Declan Noonan. Visitation Tuesday 3 - 8 p.m. at the Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 8459 Hall Road (3 Blocks East of VanDyke), Utica, Michigan. Funeral Mass Wednesday, November, 18, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 44633 Utica Rd., Utica, MI. Memorials appreciated to the Noonan Family, distribution of funds to benefit Utica Fire Department, Utica Library, and Utica Lions. Share your memories at www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com
.