The Dorfman Chapel
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 406-6000
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
12:00 PM
The Dorfman Chapel
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
- - Beloved husband of Susan Chapnick. Dear father of Claire Chapnick (Gerald Sorokin) and Gary (Michele) Chapnick. Loving grandfather of Sasha Chapnick-Sorokin, Phoebe Chapnick-Sorokin, Josh Chapnick and Ali Chapnick Also remembered by many loving family members and friends. Services today 12:00 noon at THE DORFMAN CHAPEL FARMINGTON HILLS. Interment to follow at BETH EL MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY, LIVONIA. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE DORFMAN CHAPEL FARMINGTON HILLS. 248-406-6000.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 7, 2019
