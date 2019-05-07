|
Jerry S. Chapnick
- - Beloved husband of Susan Chapnick. Dear father of Claire Chapnick (Gerald Sorokin) and Gary (Michele) Chapnick. Loving grandfather of Sasha Chapnick-Sorokin, Phoebe Chapnick-Sorokin, Josh Chapnick and Ali Chapnick Also remembered by many loving family members and friends. Services today 12:00 noon at THE DORFMAN CHAPEL FARMINGTON HILLS. Interment to follow at BETH EL MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY, LIVONIA. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE DORFMAN CHAPEL FARMINGTON HILLS. 248-406-6000.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 7, 2019