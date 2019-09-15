|
Jerry Stoll
- - Jerry Stoll passed away on September 12, 2019 at the age of 93. Beloved husband of Joan. Loving father of Mark (Kathy) and Scott. Family will receive friends Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 10am until the time of service at 12 Noon at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. In lieu of flowers, your thoughts and prayers are deeply appreciated.
