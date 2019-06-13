|
|
Jerry W. Daniel
Casco Township - Jerry W. Daniel age 64 of Casco Township passed away June 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Judith. Dear father of Jared and Julia and his granddog Rhett. Loving son of Mary. Dear brother of Dale Goebel, brother in law of Carol Goebel and uncle of Kelsey Goebel. Predeceased by brothers Jimmy Coleman, Doug Goebel and father Alfred Goebel. Visitation 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile Road, New Baltimore. Funeral Service 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019 in the funeral home.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 13, 2019