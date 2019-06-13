Services
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
(586) 725-0177
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gendernalik Funeral Home
35259 23 Mile Road
New Baltimore, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Gendernalik Funeral Home
35259 23 Mile Road
New Baltimore, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Daniel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry W. Daniel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jerry W. Daniel Obituary
Jerry W. Daniel

Casco Township - Jerry W. Daniel age 64 of Casco Township passed away June 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Judith. Dear father of Jared and Julia and his granddog Rhett. Loving son of Mary. Dear brother of Dale Goebel, brother in law of Carol Goebel and uncle of Kelsey Goebel. Predeceased by brothers Jimmy Coleman, Doug Goebel and father Alfred Goebel. Visitation 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile Road, New Baltimore. Funeral Service 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019 in the funeral home.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now