Services
Gramer Funeral Home
705 North Main Street
Clawson, MI 48017
(248) 435-9010
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Gramer Funeral Home
705 North Main Street
Clawson, MI 48017
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
6:00 PM
Gramer Funeral Home
705 North Main Street
Clawson, MI 48017
View Map
Jerry William Thornton


1950 - 2019
Jerry William Thornton

Clawson - Jerry William Thornton, of Clawson, died October 27, 2019 at age 69. He was born to Thomas Floyd and Mildred Matilda (Kumula) Thornton on July 17, 1950 in Royal Oak. Survived by his wife Cheryl; son Michael (Kelly); granddaughter Audrey; brother James (Denise) Thornton; nieces and nephews Jennie Bayliss, Rebecca (Joe) Windingland, Katie (Ken) Lambdin. Preceded in death by his parents; his son Jason; and his brother Jeff (Sandy) Thornton. Friends may visit Gramer Funeral Home, 705 N. Main Street (Livernois btw. 14 & 15 Mile Rd.), Clawson, MI 48017; (248) 435-9010 on Saturday November 2, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Funeral service will follow at 6:00 PM. www.GramerFuneralHome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019
