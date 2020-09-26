1/
Jess Macciocco
Jess Macciocco

Canton - September 25, 2020, Age 87. Beloved husband of the late Marguerite. Loving father of Nancy (Terry) Hamilton, Valerie Wilhelm and Paul Macciocco. Cherished grandfather of Chloe and Sean Wilhelm and Erin and Kyle Hamilton. Jess is also survived by many dear cousins. Visitation Friday 4-7pm at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Road, Garden City (between Ford Road and Cherry Hill). In State Saturday 9:30am until the 10 am Funeral Mass at St. Richard Catholic Church, 35637 Cherry Hill, Westland (west of Wayne Road). www.santeiufuneralhome.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 26 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
OCT
3
Lying in State
09:30 - 10:00 AM
St. Richard Catholic Church
OCT
3
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Richard Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
