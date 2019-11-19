|
|
Jesse McDonald
Farmington Hills - Passed away November 19, 2019 at the age of 94. He was the loving husband of Martha for 70 years and the proud father of five sons; Brian (Susan), Randy (the late Marge), Gordon (Nancy), Thomas (Crystal) and Curtis; grandfather of David, Michael Corrin, Ian and Haley. Jesse was an avid sportsman but golf was his real love and one in which he excelled. He won so many tournaments there he was dubbed the "King of Kensington". He was on the golf team at Lawrence Tech, the college from which he earned a Bachelor Degree in Civil Engineering. He served in the Army during World War II and was a POW for 15 months. A man of great integrity, he will be missed by all who loved him. A funeral Mass for Jesse is scheduled for Thursday, November 21, 10 am (instate 9 am) at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church (23815 Power Road, Farmington). Jesse will later be interred at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, MI. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019