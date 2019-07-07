Services
Hackett-Metcalf Funeral Director
2640 Monroe Blvd
Dearborn, MI 48124
(313) 274-4000
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hackett-Metcalf Funeral Home
2640 Monroe Blvd. (near W. Outer Drive)
Dearborn, MI
Rosary
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Hackett-Metcalf Funeral Home
2640 Monroe Blvd. (near W. Outer Drive)
Dearborn, MI
Lying in State
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
22430 Michigan Ave.
Dearborn, MI
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
22430 Michigan Ave
Dearborn, MI
1938 - 2019
Jesus A. Martinez M.D. Obituary
Jesus A Martinez, MD

Dearborn - Jesus A.Martinez, MD, of Dearborn, MI. Age 81. June 30, 2019. Jesus was predeceased by his step-son, Stephen Hall. He is survived by his six children: Jesus (Audrey) Martinez, Carmen Martinez, Jorge (Linda) Martinez, Dennis (Jill) Hall, Chris (Amy) Hall, and Ana Lisa (John) Milio; grandchildren Jackson and Katherine Martinez; Mitchell, Joshua and Abigail Hall; MaryElle and Juliana Hall; and Jesse Milio. In 1975 Jesus opened a private practice in Ob/Gyn. He loved medicine and he loved helping his patients. With a quick wit, ever-present smile and unforgettable Ricky Ricardo accent he helped countless women through the childbirth process and delivered thousands of babies. Visitation at Hackett-Metcalf Funeral Home, 2640 Monroe Blvd. (near W. Outer Drive), Dearborn, MI 48124 Wednesday, July 10, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Instate 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 22430 Michigan Ave., Dearborn, MI 48124 until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. www.hackettmetcalf.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 7, 2019
