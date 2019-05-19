Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Sanita Hall
Keego Harbor, MI
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Sanita Hall
El Paso TX - Jill Quin-Scheller, 53 of El Paso TX, formerly of Livonia, passed away April 8, 2019. Beloved mother of Jesse Scheller, loving grandmother of Brayden and Karter, dear companion of Andy Allison, beloved daughter of Sandra and the late Gerald Quin, and loving sister to Scott (Maryann), Tom, and Jeff (Sue) Quin, and dear aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial service Saturday, June 1, 2019 Sanita Hall in Keego Harbor, MI. Visitation 12:00 PM until the service at 1:00 PM.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 19, 2019
