|
|
Jim Sharp
Allen Park - Sharp, Jim. April 18, 2019. Age 64 of Allen Park. Beloved husband of Susan Sharp. Loving father of Robert Sharp, Kyle Sharp, and the late Travis Sharp. Dear brother of Linda Sharp, Donna Woods, Larry (Sherri) Sharp, and Nancy (Jerry) Konczal. Dearest grandfather of Nicklas, Cody, Maddy, and Cruz. _. Jim was preceded in death by his parents James and Patricia Sharp and his sister Vickie. Jim will be deeply missed by family and friends. Visitation Friday, April 26, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. at the Allen Park Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 5900 Allen Rd. (313) 928-2300. Donations may be made to in Jim's honor. Please share memories and leave condolences on Jim's guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 24, 2019