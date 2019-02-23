|
Jo Moody
Howell - Age 77, of Howell, died Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Sharp Funeral Homes, Linden Chapel, 209 E. Broad St, Linden. Burial in Highland Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Friday from 4-9 PM and Saturday from 10 AM until the time of the service. Those desiring may make contributions to .
Jo was born January 7, 1942 in Pontiac, the daughter of Edward O. and Eltha E. (Cramer) Old. She was a graduate of Milford High School. She was a Licensed Builder. She had resided in Howell since 2010 coming from Linden and Hartland. Jo was a member ot the Red Hat Society and the Grayling Eagles Club. She enjoyed antiquing, flea marketing, and garage sales.
Surviving are: her fiance', Robert Michels of Howell; her children, Richard Woodfill and fiance' Eric Tweed of Fowlerville and Lorie Bailey of Houston; grandson, Allan and wife Monica Bailey of Houston, TX; great grandchildren, Devin, Brianna, and Madison.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Kriss Woodfill; daughter, Becky Woodfill; and brother, Eddie Old. Tributes may be posted at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 23, 2019