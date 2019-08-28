|
Joan Abrash Sneyd
- - Joan Abrash Sneyd, August 26, 2019, age 87. Beloved wife of the late James. Loving mother of Karin Carney (Billy), Julie Sneyd Duffy (Patrick), and Michael "Max" Sneyd (Joy). Dear grandmother of Kelly Carney, Jamie Carney, Matilda Duffy, James Sneyd, Lillian Duffy, Marina Sneyd, and Savannah Sneyd. Sister of the late Herbert (Denise). Family will receive friends Thursday from 3-8 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Funeral Mass Friday, 10 a.m. at Holy Name Catholic Church, 630 Harmon St., Birmingham. Visitation at church begins 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen or the .
