Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
Holy Name Catholic Church
630 Harmon St.
Birmingham, MI
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Name Catholic Church
630 Harmon St.
Birmingham, MI
Joan Abrash Sneyd

Joan Abrash Sneyd Obituary
Joan Abrash Sneyd

- - Joan Abrash Sneyd, August 26, 2019, age 87. Beloved wife of the late James. Loving mother of Karin Carney (Billy), Julie Sneyd Duffy (Patrick), and Michael "Max" Sneyd (Joy). Dear grandmother of Kelly Carney, Jamie Carney, Matilda Duffy, James Sneyd, Lillian Duffy, Marina Sneyd, and Savannah Sneyd. Sister of the late Herbert (Denise). Family will receive friends Thursday from 3-8 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Funeral Mass Friday, 10 a.m. at Holy Name Catholic Church, 630 Harmon St., Birmingham. Visitation at church begins 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen or the .

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 28, 2019
