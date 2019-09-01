|
|
Joan Beverly Long
- - Joan Beverly Long, 91, passed away August 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Samuel. Cherished mother of Barbara (Ronald) Phillips, Jim (Barbara Ann) Long, Beverly (Randy) Long, Joanne (Terry) Hoyt and David (Lisa) Long. Dearest grandmother of fifteen. Loving great-grandmother of twenty. Adored sister of the late Adele Merrill. Preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Mabel Brecht. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, 10:30 am with an instate 9:30 am at St. Edith Catholic Church, 15089 Newburgh, Livonia, Michigan. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to either the Capuchin Soup Kitchen or St. Edith Catholic Church. To share a favorite memory and/or photo of Joan and to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.TurowskiFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 1, 2019