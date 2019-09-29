|
Joan Bradley
With sadness we announce the passing of Joan Bradley (Giovanna Galfano), our loving and devoted Mother and a friend to all whose lives she touched. Joan was born on November 3, 1923 and passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on September 9, 2019 at the age of 95. Joan was loving Wife of the late Blake Bradley, Sr., caring Mother of Terry (Debie) Bradley, Todd Bradley, Shelly (Bill) Stanton and the late Blake Bradley, Jr., Precious Adorable Grandmother to Evan (Beth) Bradley, Brent (Liz) Bradley, Clark (Jennifer) Bradley, Sophia and Jack Stanton and proud Great Grandmother to Brooklyn, Elise, Savannah, Arianna, Owen and David. Private services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 29, 2019