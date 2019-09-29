Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Bradley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Bradley


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Bradley Obituary
Joan Bradley

With sadness we announce the passing of Joan Bradley (Giovanna Galfano), our loving and devoted Mother and a friend to all whose lives she touched. Joan was born on November 3, 1923 and passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on September 9, 2019 at the age of 95. Joan was loving Wife of the late Blake Bradley, Sr., caring Mother of Terry (Debie) Bradley, Todd Bradley, Shelly (Bill) Stanton and the late Blake Bradley, Jr., Precious Adorable Grandmother to Evan (Beth) Bradley, Brent (Liz) Bradley, Clark (Jennifer) Bradley, Sophia and Jack Stanton and proud Great Grandmother to Brooklyn, Elise, Savannah, Arianna, Owen and David. Private services will be held at a later date.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.