Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
(313) 884-5500
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A. H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Bryan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Bryan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Bryan Obituary
Joan Bryan

Port Huron - Joan Julia Bryan, age 89, July 4, 2019. Beloved wife of Dr. Henry G. Bryan. Loving mother of Dr. Henry G. (Holly) Bryan, Jr. Dear grandmother of Alana (Daniel Wilhelm), Alexa, Lindsey (Ray) Podvin, Colleen (David) Tillema, Aryana, Bryana, Mysha, Lillian, and Vivian. Loved sister of Dr. Frank J. (Katherine) Moran. Joan was preceded in death by her sons, Tom, Albert and Joseph; brother Dr. John "Jack" Moran. Visitation Sunday from 4-8 PM at the A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 2070 Mack Ave. at Vernier Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236. Please call the funeral home for service details 313-884-5500. Interment St. Hedwig Cemetery, Dearborn Heights, MI.

ahpeters.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.H. Peters Funeral Home
Download Now