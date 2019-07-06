|
Joan Bryan
Port Huron - Joan Julia Bryan, age 89, July 4, 2019. Beloved wife of Dr. Henry G. Bryan. Loving mother of Dr. Henry G. (Holly) Bryan, Jr. Dear grandmother of Alana (Daniel Wilhelm), Alexa, Lindsey (Ray) Podvin, Colleen (David) Tillema, Aryana, Bryana, Mysha, Lillian, and Vivian. Loved sister of Dr. Frank J. (Katherine) Moran. Joan was preceded in death by her sons, Tom, Albert and Joseph; brother Dr. John "Jack" Moran. Visitation Sunday from 4-8 PM at the A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 2070 Mack Ave. at Vernier Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236. Please call the funeral home for service details 313-884-5500. Interment St. Hedwig Cemetery, Dearborn Heights, MI.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 6, 2019