Joan C. Pulliam
Morganton, NC - Joan C. Pulliam, 92, of Morganton, NC, passed away on November 1, 2020 in Bozeman, MT.
Joan was born in Neenah, WI to Joseph and Martha Cimbalo on February 25, 1928. She went to school at Grosse Pointe High in Michigan. She graduated from Rockford College in 1949. She married Ralph S. Pulliam on April 12, 1952 in Detroit, MI. She worked as a teacher's aide for Bloomfield Hills Schools for 20 years. After her move to Morganton, NC to enjoy retirement with her husband she worked for Morganton Day School in their after-school program for 12 years. Joan got to spend the last four years out west in Wyoming and Montana with her family.
Joan is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Martha Cimbalo, her husband Ralph S. Pulliam, her daughter Susan Lennemann, and her daughter-in-law Paula Pulliam.
Joan is survived by her son Kim Pulliam, son Hank Pulliam, son-in-law Richard Lennemann, granddaughter Amber (Chad) VanLuchene, granddaughter Katie (Darren) Graves, grandson Chris (Becky) Lennemann, grandson Alex (Caity) Pulliam, great-grandchildren Cooper and Gabryelle VanLuchene, Kadyn and Eli Graves and Roquet Lennemann.
A private family burial and service will take place November 21, 2020 at Pine Lake Cemetery in Orchard Lakes, MI.
Memorials may be given to Rockford College Alumni Association, 5050 E. State Street, Rockford, IL 61108.
Family condolences can be sent to Amber VanLuchene, 1531 Powers Blvd, Belgrade, MT 59714.
Condolences & memories may also be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com