|
|
Joan E. Cribb
Oxford - Joan E. Cribb of Oxford, MI passed away peacefully on Saturday April 20th, 2019. Joan was born in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania on November 7th, 1930. Joan was the daughter of the late Joseph and Cecile (Mont) Wasley and sister of the late Pat Monohon. Joan and her family moved to the Detroit area when she was in high school. After graduation, Joan pursued a career in nursing continuing on to become a CRNA.
Joan is survived by her beloved sons and daughters-in-law Brian (Mary) Cribb and Sean (Nancy) Cribb. Proud Nonnie to Lacey Ivey (Chris) and Lauren Boehmer (Jake). Dear Aunt to Chris, Robbie (Al) and Shelia (Ted). Also survived by her angel caregivers and loving Independence Village family. A celebration of life and memorial mass will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Michigan Humane Society or Gleaners Food Bank.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 28, 2019