Joan E. Latona
Chesterfield - Joan E. Latona, age 75 of Chesterfield passed away April 10, 2019. Beloved wife of Carl, the former president of Highfields, Inc. Visitation 5 - 8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Scripture Service, Friday, April 12, 2019 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore. Instate 9:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. Mass, Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church, 9764 Dixie Hwy, Ira. Memorials may be made to Highfields, Inc., P.O. Box 98, Onondaga, MI 49264.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 11, 2019