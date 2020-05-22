|
Joan E Trethewey
Pontiac - Trethewey, Joan E of Pontiac, MI passed away on May 18. Born March 17, 1934 in Detroit, MI to the late Mildred and Burton Bartlett. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ed of 65 years; son, Patrick; sister, Barbara Roque; brother, Robert Bartlett; brother-in-law, Jack Trethewey. She is survived by sisters-in-law Nancy Bartlett and Linda Trethewey; daughter, Barbara (Bernard) Banash of Oakland, CA; sons, Matt (Janet) Trethewey of Rochester Hills, MI and Eddie Trethewey of Merrimack, NH; grandchildren: Daphne, Ben, Kayla, Margaret, Austin, Alyssa, Hannah, Jeff and Taylor; great-grandchildren: Hudson and Sebastian; many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Gleaners Food Bank @ www.gcfb.org.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 22 to May 24, 2020