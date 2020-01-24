|
|
Joan Elizabeth Burson
Joan Elizabeth Burson, age 82, passed away on January 23, 2020. Born to George Anthony and Julia Rago on October 22, 1937; beloved wife to the late Joseph; dear mother to Elizabeth (Bradley) Carver, Susan Burson, Michael Burson, the late David Burson, Eric (Susan) Burson, Steven (Judy) Burson, and Jennifer Burson; loving sister of Beverly Schummer and the late Anthony Rago; cherished grandmother to Joseph and Samantha Brys, Donald and Dylan Rogers, Stephanie and Jacob Burson, Matthew and Alexandria Burson, Wesley Burson, Claire, Cole, Robbie, and Hannah Carver; proud great-grandmother to Layla, Annalee, and Blake.
Although Joan lived in Clinton Township, she enjoyed spending time with her family and beloved husband, Joseph, at their property in Harbor Beach.
The family will greet friends at Kaul Funeral Home of Clinton Township on Monday, January 27th from 4:00pm until 8:00pm with a service at 7:00pm. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Capuchins or the Salvation Army. Fond memories and online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KaulFuneralHome.com .
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020