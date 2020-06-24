Joan Ellen Stobart
Joan Ellen Stobart, born July 26, 1932, passed peacefully at home on June 21, 2020 at the age of 87. She will be remembered by her fun loving spirit, active lifestyle and the way she cared for others. Her legacy will live on forever through her paintings that will be treasured for generations to come. Joan was preceded in death by the "love of her life", her husband, Bill Stobart three months ago. She will be especially missed by her daughters, Susan (Jerry) Stobart Ross, Nancy (Danny Mitch) Stobart-Mitch and Jean Stobart Hall; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister, brothers and extended family. An annual art award will be established in Joan's name at the Fort Myers Beach Art Association. For further information, visit www.LynchandSonsMilford.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.