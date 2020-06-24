Joan Ellen Stobart
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Ellen Stobart

Joan Ellen Stobart, born July 26, 1932, passed peacefully at home on June 21, 2020 at the age of 87. She will be remembered by her fun loving spirit, active lifestyle and the way she cared for others. Her legacy will live on forever through her paintings that will be treasured for generations to come. Joan was preceded in death by the "love of her life", her husband, Bill Stobart three months ago. She will be especially missed by her daughters, Susan (Jerry) Stobart Ross, Nancy (Danny Mitch) Stobart-Mitch and Jean Stobart Hall; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister, brothers and extended family. An annual art award will be established in Joan's name at the Fort Myers Beach Art Association. For further information, visit www.LynchandSonsMilford.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
404 East Liberty Street
Milford, MI 48381
(248) 684-6645
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved