Joan F. Cone
Farmington Hills - 91, passed away April 27. Born November 12, 1927, in Milwaukee, WI, the daughter of the late Frederick and Dotha (Jenson) Wachter. She married Charles L. Cone on June 10, 1950, in Milwaukee. In addition to being a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, Joan was a tireless volunteer for a number of worthwhile endeavors. She was very active in her church, Clarenceville United Methodist in Livonia, MI, for 45 years, where she was a Lay Leader, and life-long Sunday School Teacher. She held leadership positions in both the District and National Conferences of United Methodist Women and was active in the Lion's Club of Plymouth. Always with others in mind, she was a nurse's aide, always interested in medicine and providing for the health and well-being to those around her. Moreover, she was a faithful supporter of her beloved husband, Col. Charles', career and its many necessary relocations. Always a leader, she always found herself President of the Officers' Wives Clubs in the various cities across the country in which the family was stationed. ~Well done, good and faithful servant. ~Matthew 25:21. Surviving are her beloved husband of nearly 69 years, Col. Charles L. Cone, USAF, Ret.; devoted children, James (Laran) Cone, Laurie (Duane) Allen and Shyrl (Bob Ruby) Cone; cherished grandchildren, Jerome (Blythe) Cone, Justin (Lu) Cone, Amie Fordinal, Justin (Rachael) Fordinal, Jensen Allen, Shannon Allen, Alec Ruby and Maggie Ruby; and great-grandchildren, Jakob, Elliot, Julian, Keller and Reid. Sadly, preceded in death by sister, Shirley (the late Art) Mittry. Funeral services took place Wednesday, May 1st, at Clarenceville United Methodist Church, Livonia. Interment followed at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. In lieu of flowers, contributions suggested to Penrickton Center for Blind Children, Kids Meals, or Leader Dogs for the Blind. Arrangements entrusted to the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, downtown Farmington, 248-474-5200, heeney-sundquist.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 7, 2019