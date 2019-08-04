Services
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
(734) 591-3700
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harry J Will Funeral Home
37000 Six Mile Rd.
Livonia, MI
Lying in State
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Colette Catholic Church
17600 Newburgh Rd.
Livonia, MI
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Colette Catholic Church
17600 Newburgh Rd.
Livonia, MI
Resources
Joan F. "Joanie" Mason

Joan F. "Joanie" Mason Obituary
Joan F. "Joanie" Mason

- - Joan F. Mason, was called to be with the Lord, Thursday, 1 August 2019 at age 80. Beloved wife of Ronald Mason for 59 years. Survived by a sister, Barbara; four children; eleven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

Visitation Sunday 4 August from 4-8 pm at Harry J Will Funeral Home 37000 Six Mile Rd. in Livonia. Funeral Monday 5 August 2019, in state 10 am until the funeral Mass at 10:30 at St. Colette Catholic Church 17600 Newburgh Rd., Livonia. Burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

Please share a memory of Joanie or condolences with her family at www.harryjwillfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 4, 2019
