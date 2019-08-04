|
|
Joan F. "Joanie" Mason
- - Joan F. Mason, was called to be with the Lord, Thursday, 1 August 2019 at age 80. Beloved wife of Ronald Mason for 59 years. Survived by a sister, Barbara; four children; eleven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
Visitation Sunday 4 August from 4-8 pm at Harry J Will Funeral Home 37000 Six Mile Rd. in Livonia. Funeral Monday 5 August 2019, in state 10 am until the funeral Mass at 10:30 at St. Colette Catholic Church 17600 Newburgh Rd., Livonia. Burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Please share a memory of Joanie or condolences with her family at www.harryjwillfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 4, 2019