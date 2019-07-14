Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
(248) 435-0660
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
Joan Gilhuly Haddock

Oak Park - age 64, of Oak Park, passed away after a brief battle with cancer. Joan was an inspired cook, an avid and curious reader of nonfiction and lover of salsa music and dancing. She was a selfless caregiver to her mom, Carol Gilhuly, who survives her. Joan will be greatly missed by her siblings, Anne, Michael (Kim), Tim (Kim), Mary (Steven) and John; many beloved nieces and nephews and her very special dog, Maggie. A Memorial Service will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Road (between 14-15 Mile Roads), Sunday, July 14th, at 2pm.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 14, 2019
