|
|
Joan Gilhuly Haddock
Oak Park - age 64, of Oak Park, passed away after a brief battle with cancer. Joan was an inspired cook, an avid and curious reader of nonfiction and lover of salsa music and dancing. She was a selfless caregiver to her mom, Carol Gilhuly, who survives her. Joan will be greatly missed by her siblings, Anne, Michael (Kim), Tim (Kim), Mary (Steven) and John; many beloved nieces and nephews and her very special dog, Maggie. A Memorial Service will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Road (between 14-15 Mile Roads), Sunday, July 14th, at 2pm.
Obituary & Condolences: lynchfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 14, 2019