Services
RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes Inc.
15451 Farmington Road
Livonia, MI 48154
(734) 422-6720
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes Inc.
15451 Farmington Road
Livonia, MI 48154
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
St. Scholastica Catholic Church
8201 Outer Drive West
Detroit, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Scholastica Catholic Church
8201 Outer Drive West
Detroit, MI
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan (Ritter) Hall


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan (Ritter) Hall Obituary
Joan Hall (Ritter)

Joan Hall (Ritter), born August 1, 1933, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2019 while surrounded by family. Joan was preceeded in death by her beloved husband Clarence (Jack) and son, Michael. Joan is survived by her children, Julie Maxwell, Vincent (Kathy), and John; grandchildren Warren, David, and Autumn; great-grandchildren Anthony, Angel, Alexia, Demarco, and Eddie; and great-great-grandchildren Coletta, Nelaya, and Liam. Joan will be deeply missed by her siblings, their spouses, and extended family. Joan had a long and successful career as payroll supervisor with Sinai Hospital/DMC Group. Visitation Friday, October 4th from 1:00 to 9:00 PM at the R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Home, 15451 Farmington Rd., Livonia. In state viewing on October 5th at St. Scholastica Catholic Church, 8201 Outer Drive West, Detroit from 12:30 PM followed by a funeral mass at 1:00 PM. Interment October 12 at 10:30 AM at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Luncheon after internment at Meriwether's on Telegraph in Southfield. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Michigan . Please share a memory at www.rggrharris.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now