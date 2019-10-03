|
|
Joan Hall (Ritter)
Joan Hall (Ritter), born August 1, 1933, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2019 while surrounded by family. Joan was preceeded in death by her beloved husband Clarence (Jack) and son, Michael. Joan is survived by her children, Julie Maxwell, Vincent (Kathy), and John; grandchildren Warren, David, and Autumn; great-grandchildren Anthony, Angel, Alexia, Demarco, and Eddie; and great-great-grandchildren Coletta, Nelaya, and Liam. Joan will be deeply missed by her siblings, their spouses, and extended family. Joan had a long and successful career as payroll supervisor with Sinai Hospital/DMC Group. Visitation Friday, October 4th from 1:00 to 9:00 PM at the R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Home, 15451 Farmington Rd., Livonia. In state viewing on October 5th at St. Scholastica Catholic Church, 8201 Outer Drive West, Detroit from 12:30 PM followed by a funeral mass at 1:00 PM. Interment October 12 at 10:30 AM at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Luncheon after internment at Meriwether's on Telegraph in Southfield. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Michigan . Please share a memory at www.rggrharris.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Oct. 3, 2019