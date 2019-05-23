Services
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Trenton - Henderson, Joan, nee Baranowski, age 80 of Trenton formerly of Wyandotte, passed away May 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Sam. Dearest mother of Renee and Lori (Chris Sciotti). Exceptional "Bu" of Jason, Sean (Breanna), Kallie, and the late Courtney Riopelle. Also survived and missed by other family members and friends. She most enjoyed spending time with her loved ones and visiting casinos.

Visitation will take place on Thursday from 4-9pm, Funeral Service Friday 10am, at the Trenton Chapel- Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 3200 West Rd. Interment to follow at Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery, Huron Twp. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Henry Ford Hospice. To share a memory visit www.martenson.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 23, 2019
