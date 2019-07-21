Services
Elton Black & Son Funeral Home
3295 East Highland Road
Highland, MI 48356
(248) 889-1500
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Joan Hunter Obituary
Joan Hunter

South Lyon - Joan Hunter, age 86, of South Lyon and formerly of White Lake/Milford, passed away July 14, 2019. Beloved wife of Charles for 68 years. Loving mother of James (Shirley) Hunter, Eileen (Chris) Wheeler, Bonnie (Harry) Little, Mike (Julie) Hunter, Connie (Ray) Laflamme and Mary Finnegan. Cherished grandmother of 18, and great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother of many.

Visitation will be held Monday, July 22, 2019 from 3:00pm until 8:00pm and Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 10:00am until the time Funeral Service at 11:00am at the Highland Chapel of the Elton Black & Son Funeral Home, 3295 E. Highland Road, Highland. Burial at Christian Memorial Gardens West, Rochester Hills.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 21, 2019
