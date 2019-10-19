Services
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-0444
Joan J. Rapaski

Joan J. Rapaski Obituary
Joan J Rapaski

Warren - Joan J.Rapaski, age 88, died October 17, 2019. Beloved wife of Louie Rapacki, and dear mother of Mark Rapaski, Donna Rapaki, and Lori (Dan) Pasque. Cherished grandmother of Megan (Don) Male, JoAnna Rapaski, and great-grandmother of Raelynn. Also survived by many loving family members and friends. Predeceased by her parents and siblings. Mrs. Rapaski will lie in state Monday, 9:30 am at Holy Innocents Catholic Church, 16361 Frazho Road in Roseville, until time of the Funeral Mass at 10:30 am. Arrangements have been entrusted to the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home in Warren, MI. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
